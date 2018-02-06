DroneShield

Over the last few years, drones have become ubiquitous in our lives. Our government uses them for warfare, companies like UPS, Google and Amazon want to use them for deliveries, filmmakers and photographers use them to capture footage and consumers use them as toys.

With all these drones in the air, many questions arise about safety, privacy and how to stop an unwanted drones. Just a few days ago, a drone flew over an airplane landing at Las Vegas McCarran airport.

The company DroneShield has one answer: the DroneGun Tactical. It's a follow up to the larger and longer range DroneGun. The new DroneGun Tactical looks like it came straight out of the movie "Blade Runner."

It works pretty simply, you point the gun at the drone and pull the trigger. A burst of electromagnetic signals is emitted and jams the connection between the drone and its pilot. It uses radio frequencies to stop a drone from transmitting video and jams the drone's signals forcing it to return to its launch point or land on the spot.

Watch the video below to see how its bigger brother the DroneGun works.

The DroneGun Tactical is currently only for government or commercial use.