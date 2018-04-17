Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Roberto Machado Noa/Getty

It's a fear many pilots carry with them every day.

At some point, their plane may collide with a drone that's being flown by someone who thinks they're just having fun.

According to a report from UK Airprox Board, the country's air safety agency, a drone came extremely close to an Airbus 319 that was taking off from Heathrow Airport on Jan. 7. So much so that the board gave the incident its highest-risk rating.

The report says the Airbus was at 4,800 ft. when "a medium-sized, white drone passed directly overhead, with an estimated separation of 20ft."

The board says the pilot had no time to take any corrective action. It didn't identify the airline, saying only that it was a commercial flight.

The UK's Metro reported the plane had 160 passengers on board.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority has distinct regulations with respect to where drones can legally fly.

It insists, for example, that drones should be in the sightline of operators at all times, "so that you can ensure that it does not collide with anything, especially other aircraft."

That seems prudent.

It adds that drones weighing more than 7 kg. (around 15.4 lbs.) shouldn't fly above 400 ft.

Neither the UK Airprox Board nor the Civil Aviation Authority immediately responded to a request for comment.

Heathrow has seen reports of drones actually striking planes, as has Canada's Lesage International Airport in Québec City.

In such cases, however, neither the drones nor their operators seem to have been located.

Some pilots don't believe drones are such a problem. Airline captain Chris Manno, for example, says they're no more dangerous than bird strikes.

You can, though, understand the cautious approach of authorities. Drones are still a relatively new phenomenon in the sky. They are proliferating at some speed.

Anything could happen. So why do these so-called enthusiasts insist on flying them near airports? In some cases, because they get spectacular footage.

But, please, don't do it.