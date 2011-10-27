Droid Razr preorders begin Oct. 27

Motorola

If you've been itching to get a Motorola Razr back in your pocket, your wait is almost over. Starting tomorrow, Moto's new Droid Razr will be available for preorder at Verizon Wireless.

Though it may carry the name of one of Motorola's most iconic devices , the Droid Razr is no simple revamp of that original phone. Sure, it's thin, but it packs a hefty feature load into a stunning design with stainless steel, Kevlar backing, and sculpted glass. So while it may be a beauty, it also has enough power to earn it a place in the Droid family.

Top attractions on the Android 2.3.5 device include a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Advanced display, a dual-core 1.2GHz TI processor, 16GB of internal memory, a preinstalled 16GB microSD card, support for Verizon's 4G LTE network, HDMI out, Bluetooth 4.0, Moto's Webtop app, Wi-Fi, and an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p HD video capture.

The Droid Razr is $299.99 with a new two-year customer agreement. Preorders will begin 5 a.m. PT with devices shipping no later than November 10.