With all the buzz surrounding Solo: A Star Wars Story, there are plenty of Han Solo comparisons between the original actor who played him (Harrison Ford) and the new actor playing a young version (Alden Ehrenreich).

So when Ehrenreich was asked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday about any advice Ford gave him in portraying the famous Star Wars character, little did he know he'd come face to face with his mentor.

"He said if anyone asks tell them I told you everything you need to know and you're not allowed to say a word," Ehrenreich said.

Ehrenreich said this right as Ford walked in the room, snuck up behind him and jokingly said to the surprised actor, "Get out of my chair; get out of my life." And then gives him a hug.

Ford is also accompanied by the film's director Ron Howard who can't help but laugh during the unexpected surprise.

Catch Ehrenreich in Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters on May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.

