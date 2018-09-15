Don't Hug Me I'm Scared is making new episodes

Wakey wakey, fans of Don't Hug Me I'm Scared. Your favorite surreal web series is coming back.

On Thursday, the acclaimed animated web series that last released an episode in 2016, dropped a 29-second teaser that quickly shot to No.1 on YouTube's trending videos list, earning nearly 2 million views in one day.

A spokeswoman for Turner Broadcasting's Super Deluxe entertainment company confirmed that Don't Hug Me I'm Scared is being turned into a television show. No release date or network is available.

"So far, we've shot a spec pilot and are pitching it to streaming and cable networks," the spokeswoman said. "It has not sold to a network yet."

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared began as a six-episode web series created by British filmmakers Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling, who along with writer Baker Terry, are working on the new series. Conan O'Brian's television production company, Conaco, is producing the show.

The show might appear to be an educational animated or puppet-based children's show, but episodes that start out looking friendly and wholesome quickly descend into some very dark events.

Its six episodes have earned more than 50 million views. Dedicated fans quote its popular lines, such as "green is not a creative color," and often cosplay as the characters.

The brief teaser, titled Wakey, Wakey, featured some familiar faces, including Duck Guy, mop-topped Red Guy, and blue-haired Yellow Guy. It didn't reveal much, but fans were ecstatic anyway. Wrote one, "You have no idea how both surprising and exciting it is to see the gang back together, can't wait for what's to come!!"

