Don't hold it off: Girt by CNET podcast 99

What does piracy really cost? "The Lego Batman Movie" is a case study in how Aussie film distributors crunch the numbers.

Tech Industry
girt-by-cnet-logo-180x180.jpg

On this week's show, we take a look at piracy, film releases and rights holders. Something new and different for the Girt team.

History repeats with "The Lego Batman Movie" facing delays to put it in line with school holidays and two months after the US release. Similar delays to "The Lego Movie" cost Village Roadshow AU$3.5 million, and at the time CEO Graham Burke said it was a "hell of a mistake" he wouldn't repeat. We take a good look at why it's being repeated.

We also recently saw Foxtel playing nice with a pair of pirates who live-streamed the pay-per-view exclusive Mundine-Green fight to thousands of people. Is it a question of playing nice, or was it a sign of weakness?

Girt by CNET podcast 99

Subscribe to Girt by CNET

iTunes (MP3)
RSS (MP3)
Google Play
CNET RSS
Tune in Radio 
Sound Cloud 
Sticher

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

More stories

Up Next: The Zuckerberg Manifesto: Facebook will save the world
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF