Don't call Whirlpool's new appliance finish "millennial pink"

A special corner of Whirlpool's enormous booth at CES 2018 was dedicated not just to the manufacturer's new partnerships with Amazon, Google and Apple, but to a new color for its large kitchen appliances.

This spring, you can get new Whirlpool dishwashers, ranges, microwaves and refrigerators in a smudge-resistant finish called "Sunset Bronze." Existing color options include stainless steel and black stainless steel.

The addition of a new color to Whirlpool's lineup shows a shift away from the ubiquitous stainless-steel finish that has become a must-have for many homeowners. And Sunset Bronze is definitely on trend; at first glance, the color is like a mix of copper and rose gold, a popular color that has made its way onto tech like iPhones and smart watches.

