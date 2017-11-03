Donald Trump's Twitter account goes on brief hiatus

Twitter

President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account took a brief hiatus Thursday afternoon, raising speculation that it might have been suspended.

Visitors to @realDonaldTrump expecting to find his latest missives around 3:55 p.m. PT were instead greeted with a message that the page didn't exist. However, the account's non-existence didn't last long, and the account returned with its usual appearance after about five minutes.

Twitter and the White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.