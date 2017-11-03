CNET también está disponible en español.

Donald Trump's Twitter account goes on brief hiatus

The president's personal Twitter account disappears from the social network, prompting speculation about its fate.

Visitors to Donald Trump's personal Twitter page Thursday afternoon found the page gone.

President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account took a brief hiatus Thursday afternoon, raising speculation that it might have been suspended.

Visitors to @realDonaldTrump  expecting to find his latest missives around 3:55 p.m. PT were instead greeted with a message that the page didn't exist. However, the account's non-existence didn't last long, and the account returned with its usual appearance after about five minutes.

Twitter and the White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

