On immigration order, it's Donald Trump vs. Kim Kardashian

They protested at airports.

New York taxi drivers held their own protest.

Donald Trump's executive order to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries affected many.

On Twitter, you'd expect the usual railing.

However, late on Saturday night, an unusual celebrity entered the fray. Kim Kardashian, rarely seen on Twitter of late, first retweeted comedian Karl Penn's attempt to turn a hateful Twitter comment into fundraising for Syrian refugees.

But then she offered one word of her own. That word was "Statistics."

Beneath that word was a table that showed the various means by which Americans are killed annually. Number of Americans killed by Islamic jihadist immigrants: 2. Number of Americans killed by far right-wing terrorists: 5. Number of Americans killed by toddlers with guns: 21.

And number of Americans shot dead by another American: 11,737.

This contrasted with Trump's own Sunday morning tweets in support of his new order.

"Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW," he tweeted. "Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world -- a horrible mess!"

This he followed with: "Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!"

Naturally, Twitterers offered their own commentary. Some noticed a potential strain for Kardashian, given that her husband Kanye West is an avowed friend of Trump.

As for Trump, some pointed out that America is a nation of immigrants and that crime is lower among immigrant communities than in the wider population.

Kardashian and Trump are, though, both celebrities. Their currency is popularity. So whose message might get through more on Twitter?

Kardashian enjoys almost 50 million followers, Trump less than 23 million. At the time of writing, her statistical tweet has more than twice the number of likes as does either of Trump's.

Can he blame the media for this disparity?

