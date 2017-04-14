Trump tweets US and Russia will be BFFs

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

I could read learned minds debating the nuances of political breezes.

It's far more instructive, though, to go straight to President Donald Trump's Twitter account. There, the winds of change blow more quickly and more openly.

Over the last couple of days, the president's tweeting has become disturbingly reassuring. On Wednesday, he tweeted of economic renaissance. He lauded the return of law and order and the reluctance of foreigners to come to the US.

On Thursday morning, however, came even more bracing bonhomie. "I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.," he tweeted.

Wait, is this the same China that he once described as stealing American jobs? When I say "once," I mean "last week." And is the president, a man who claims he alone can fix things, now talking up allies?

There was more. In a week in which Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enjoyed a reportedly chilly visit to Russia, Trump tweeted: "Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!"

Lasting peace? What does that look like?

The optimistic tone is shudderingly reassuring. Russia has rarely seemed the right sort of spiritual partner for the US. And there have long been rumors that Trump and many of his dearest associates are in cahoots with Russia. There's an FBI investigation to see how cahootish these links might be.

But to offer such breezy confidence that everything will work out in the end seems odd. Then again, Trump's tweet also suggests that both sides might currently have left their senses at their dachas and golf courses.

When will we know "the right time" has arrived? Will there be another tweet to tell us?

