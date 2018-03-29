Trump slams Amazon for 'causing tremendous loss to the US'

Getty Images

President Donald Trump again called out Amazon on Thursday morning, complaining about the e-commerce giant's business practices.

The accusations aren't new, with the president previously firing off against Amazon's tax contributions, use of the US Postal Service and practices that put "many thousands of retailers out of business!" But, the tweet was likely prompted by an Axios story on Wednesday that claimed Trump was weighing "going after" Amazon over alleged antitrust or competition laws.

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

The Axios story appeared to contribute to a selloff of Amazon stock Wednesday, with shares dropping 4.4 percent, even though Trump's disdain for Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, were already known. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday responded to report, saying: "We have no announcements and no specific policies or actions that we're currently pushing forward or considering taking."

Amazon hasn't responded to the Axios story or Trump's latest tweet.

Trump is likely tapping into concerns among the public and other retailers that Amazon and other tech titans are getting too big, too fast and are gaining too much power. Amazon, for instance, has aggressively grown in e-commerce, bought up Whole Foods and is shopping around for a new second headquarters. Meanwhile, competitors like Toys R Us and RadioShack have gone belly up.

However, despite Trump's accusations and Amazon's surging growth, it may be hard to go after the company on antitrust grounds. Amazon takes up 43.5 percent of US e-commerce sales, according to eMarketer. That's well ahead of the competition, but not even a majority. Additionally, e-commerce overall are still roughly 10 percent of all retail sales.

