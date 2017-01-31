Refugee ban leads to airport chaos, but Trump blames anything else

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Airports were unusually lively over the weekend.

People were rushing to get out, lawyers were rushing to get in. It seemed as if there was a lot more going on than meeting and greeting.

The reason for the commotion was President Donald Trump's executive order Friday temporarily banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from anywhere in the world.

The president thought differently.

In two Monday morning tweets, he explained: "Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!"

Sen. Chuck Schumer did, indeed, seem to tear up a little when responding to Trump's executive order, though there's no evidence that those tears caused disruption at any airports. And safety is a commendable goal in all things.

Delta did experience a computer outage that grounded its planes. At least a few hundred flights were canceled and this was the second such outage for Delta in six months. Nitpickers, though, might point out that the executive order was issued Friday, which was followed by protests and disruptions at airports across America on Saturday. The protests continued on Sunday. The Delta outage, however, began at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Delta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

For his part, Trump continued to tweet about the executive order, which he referred to by another, shorter word.

"If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the 'bad' would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad 'dudes' out there!," he tweeted.

Some might wonder about the "rush." The immigration process for refugees can take up to 18 months. It isn't quite that easy to saunter into America.

Still, we're living in times that are being disrupted from the top down. The only safe bet is that something is going to happen every day -- on Twitter or in the real world -- that will cause many to feel uncomfortable.

This is just the beginning.

