Donald Trump photographed with Darth Vader

Enlarge Image Gideon Resnick/Twitter screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Did they jump to this? Or were they pushed by some mischievous spy in the camp?

I'm talking, of course, about the journalists who traveled on Air Force One on Thursday.

At some point, they managed to ask President Donald Trump some questions about Syria. By astonishing, remarkable coincidence, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was playing on a screen right next to his head.

With even greater serendipity, there was Darth Vader making an entrance. And there was something for journalists and others to tweet.

Some, like the Daily Beast's Gideon Resnick, offered a measured summary: "crazy shot on air force one from reuters."

Twitterer Mike P. Williams, on the other hand, seemed to sense celestial -- or, perhaps, hellish -- intervention. "I mean, if Trump stood next to Darth Vader isn't a sign from someone, I don't know what is," he mused.

Not everyone felt there was such exalted meaning here.

"Comparing Trump to Darth Vader is so insulting to the memory of Anakin Skywalker. He deserves better. Trump is Palpatine. End of discussion," tweeted one Kaki.

In any case, far too many politicians have already been handed the Vader mantle or bathed in its dark glow.

Former vice-president Dick Cheney was long regarded as the dark-souled Vader who wouldn't fade away. More recently, Trump's own chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was quoted as saying: "Darkness is good. Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That's power."

But die-hard Trumpists respect only one thing: victory. So the question I can hear them asking is: "Yes, but which of them won? Any of them?"

