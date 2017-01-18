Donald Trump gets new species of moth named after him

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by Vazrick Nazari

Has the obsession with Donald Trump gone a little too far?

Yes, he's a somewhat controversial figure, not exactly the usual sort who becomes a president. But must everything be seen through a Trumpist prism?

It seems that even scientists cannot help it. They've started looking at tiny lepidopterans and seeing the president-elect.

Evolutionary biologist and systematist Vazrick Nazari stumbled upon a new species of moth while meandering through material borrowed from the Bohart Museum of Entomology at the University of California at Davis

He took one look at this little thing, then another and thought: "Gosh, this looks remarkably like Donald Trump."

At least that's what I take from his press release where he explains that this new species has "yellowish-white scales present on the head in adults."

From there, it was but a quick flutter to naming this new species Neopalpa donaldtrumpi.



Because what else was he going to call it? Neopalpa newtgingrichi? Neopalpa hillari?



Who cares about them anymore? This is all about attracting attention. This is all about branding. This is all positively Trumpist. Nazari admits to it.

"By naming this species after the 45th president of the United States, I hope to bring some public attention to, and interest in, the importance of alpha-taxonomy in better understanding the neglected micro-fauna component of the North American biodiversity," he said in the release.

Despite the fact that Nazari admits this is a humorous reference to Trump, this isn't the first time some tiny thing is being named after a president.

Last month saw the inauguration of Tosanoides obama.

Yes, at least this is a new species of coral-reef fish and not an insect that's so desperately attracted to the light.

But coral-reef fish just float around, congregate in a vaguely socialist manner and look pretty. Moths can annoy you, keep you up at night and eat your clothes.

Moths are, therefore, far more exciting.