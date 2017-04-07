Don Rickles dies, and fellow comics lovingly pay tribute

Emmy-winning comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90 as a result of kidney failure, his reps confirmed to CBS on Thursday.

While Rickles is perhaps best known as a pioneer of insult humor, he was a fixture on late-night talk shows for years, and also starred in numerous movies, including "Run Silent, Run Deep" and "Kelly's Heroes." These days, he may be best known to the younger generations for voicing Mr. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" film series. His Emmy Award came in 2008 for the documentary "Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project."

"Toy Story 4" is scheduled for a 2019 release, so it seems unlikely Rickles had already recorded Mr. Potato Head's lines for that film. Representatives for Disney/Pixar didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the film's status.

Rickles' fans and many famous friends were quick to remember the comic.

Rickles himself had as much fun with Twitter as he had with life in general. Here are a few favorite tweets from the man himself.





