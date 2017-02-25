Dolby Vision HDR could be coming to a gaming console near you

Sony

Dolby has announced its HDR standard Dolby Vision is now fully software-based meaning that existing devices such as consoles and televisions will be able to implement it.

"There are implementations that can run Dolby Vision in software, certainly in the console space but also in the TV SoC (System On a Chip) space", Dolby representatives told Forbes.

Dolby Vision is a standard for High Dynamic Range (HDR) video which allows compatible displays and source devices to show content with much higher contrast and color saturation than previous broadcast material. It is a competitor to another standard HDR10.

Many proprietary standards require specific hardware to be included, and while there will be hardware implementations of Dolby Vision as well, offering a software version means customers won't necessarily need to buy a new TV to watch encoded content.

Dolby Vision on a PS4? It could happen sooner than you think. Several products that support Dolby Vision have already been announced including the Sony X930E LCD, the Google Chromecast Ultra and Vizio M and P series televisions.

At the moment no discs or games has been released with Dolby Vision on board but Amazon, Netflix, Vudu have announced Dolby Vision streaming content.

One advantage that Dolby Vision has over HDR10, according to Forbes, is that Dolby Vision won't require version HDMI 2.0a to run. It will run with HDMI 1.4 which potentially opens the door for 1080p content with HDR.

Representatives from Dolby did not respond immediately to our request for a comment.

Via Forbes