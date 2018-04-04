Does It Fart? A new book reveals the secrets of animal toots

Enlarge Image Amanda Kooser/CNET

It's time to embrace both your scientific curiosity and your inner 10-year-old with a deep dive into the odoriferous world of animal bun shakers.

Does It Fart? The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence is a treatise on toots that's a grown-up answer to the classic kids' book Everyone Poops. Does It Fart? comes from authors Dani Rabaiotti and Nick Caruso, who are both zoologists.

Not only does the book tell you that everything from millipedes to herrings break wind, it goes into detail on each animal's farting preferences while throwing in funny-but-true asides. Like that time an airplane full of goats had to make an unexpected landing after the gassy billies and bucks allegedly set off the fire alarm.

Does It Fart? first came out in the UK late last year, but made its US debut today.

And just in case you were starting to think all animals fire stink torpedoes, there are some that don't. I'm looking at you, octopuses. You'll just have to read the book to find out if cockroaches, snakes and sea cucumbers blast gas.