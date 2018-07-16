Doctor Who Series 11 teaser debuts during World Cup

Take a peek at the Doctor's new friends.

A new teaser for Series 11 of Doctor Who debuted Sunday during the World Cup, showing the newly regenerated Doctor as played by Jodie Whittaker as she whizzes by her three new companions.

And I do mean whizz, as she's portrayed as a ray of light that flashes by actors Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh, leaving behind a hint that she just passed through.

The end of the teaser shows the Doctor form outside of a shop, possibly looking forward to her adventures ahead.

Doctor Who Series 11 will premiere this fall, and will have 10 episodes. More information is expected to be revealed at Doctor Who's Thursday panel at San Diego Comic-Con, during which Whittaker, Cole, Gill, Walsh, showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Stevens will take the stage.

