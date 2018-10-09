BBC

The Doctor is in, and on her way to toy chests and display shelves.

Jodie Whittaker, who plays the first ever female Doctor on Doctor Who, made her debut Sunday night as season 11 of the BBC classic series began (read our review here). More than 8 million people in the UK tuned in to the BBC to watch the show, making it the most watched episode in a decade, the Guardian reports.

Doctor Who got a sensational overnight viewing figure of 8.2 million!!! The final figure is likely to be significantly higher. WOW! #DrWho #ratings #DoctorWho #JodieWhittaker — Doctor Who Magazine (@DWMtweets) October 8, 2018

And on Monday, the Barbie doll version of Whittaker's Doctor (meant for adult collectors, not kids) is available for purchase.

"With her signature suspenders, lace-up boots and sonic screwdriver, this #Barbie doll is ready to time travel into your collection," the official Barbie Twitter account announced Sunday.

Introducing the all-new #DoctorWho Barbie doll inspired by the iconic series’ Thirteenth Doctor. With her signature suspenders, lace-up boots and sonic screwdriver, this #Barbie doll is ready to time travel into your collection!

Available Monday 10/8 at https://t.co/JDeqzI59nX. pic.twitter.com/hmbh6eX1z2 — Barbie (@Barbie) October 7, 2018

The doll can be ordered now at Hottopic.com and Barbie.com for $50 (£38, AU$70). Dolls will ship in December. At noon PT on Monday, Hot Topic was announcing on its site that more than 1,050 dolls had already been sold.

First published, Oct. 7, 10:16 p.m. PT.

Update, Oct. 8, 12:30 p.m. PT: Adds ratings information, details on doll price and stores.