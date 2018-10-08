Doctor Who Barbie doll is inspired by Jodie Whittaker

The Doctor is in, and on her way to toy chests and display shelves.
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the first-ever female Doctor on Doctor Who, made her debut Sunday night as season 11 of the BBC classic series began (read our review here). And on Monday, the Barbie doll version of Whittaker's Doctor is available for purchase.
"Introducing the all-new #DoctorWho Barbie doll inspired by the iconic series' Thirteenth Doctor," the official Barbie Twitter account announced Sunday. "With her signature suspenders, lace-up boots and sonic screwdriver, this #Barbie doll is ready to time travel into your collection!"
The tweet notes she'll be available Monday at Barbie.com. Mattel did not immediately respond to a request for price and other store information.
