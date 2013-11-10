Doctor Who 50th anniversary special trailers revealed

The BBC has announced the exact time the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special will be broadcast. We already knew the special (titled Doctor Who: Day of the Doctor) would air on 23 November -- two weeks yesterday -- but now the BBC has set the exact time.

And to get your time travelling juices flowing, the beeb has released two trailers for it too. I've embedded them both below, so you can have a gander.

Here's the first.

And the second.

Looks pretty good, eh?

The special will be broadcast on 23 November at 7:50pm. It'll be shown at the same time (simulcast, I believe is the word) around the world. Some cinemas will even show the special live in 3D. Which could be pretty great now that everyone's agreed 3D does have its uses.

It'll also be broadcast to 20,000 fans at London's Excel, along with appearances by Matt Smith and former Doctors Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Tom Baker.

The special will be one of the last appearances of current Doctor Matt Smith before he's succeeded by Peter Capaldi -- Smith's last full episode will be the Christmas special. From the trailer, you can see that Billie Piper will reprise her role as Rose, while John Hurt will appear as a previously unknown past incarnation of the Doctor. Hurt first appeared in the role in the episode The Name of the Doctor at the end of the seventh series.

In terms of enemies, we're looking at Zygons and perennial favourites the Daleks.

The plot is being kept under wraps, but lead writer and executive producer Steven Moffat revealed recently it'll "change the narrative" of Doctor Who.

Excited? Where will you be watching it? Let me know in the comments, or on our Facebook page.