Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson reportedly back for sequel

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson hasn't has the luckiest year. His house burned down in the Woolsey Fire. And he was relentlessly harassed by angry Marvel fans on Twitter after he defended Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who was fired by Marvel for controversial jokes Gunn tweeted in 2008.

However, Derrickson is ending 2018 on a high note with news that he could be directing a Doctor Strange sequel. According to a Variety report Tuesday, Derrickson is returning to direct Doctor Strange for Marvel and Disney.

Even though Derrickson co-wrote the 2016 Doctor Strange film with C. Robert Cargill and Jon Spaihts, the studio is currently looking for a new writer, according to the report.

Marvel, Disney and Derrickson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Benedict Cumberbatch will most likely reprise his role as Stephen Strange, a former surgeon who learned the mystic arts to become one of Marvel's most unusual superheroes.

Doctor Strange was originally created by artist Steve Ditko and writer Stan Lee in 1963.

The Doctor Strange sequel has no official release date as of yet.

