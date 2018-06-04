CNET también está disponible en español.

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch rescues cyclist

The actor is a hero on and off-screen, after fending off four men attacking a food-delivery cyclist in London.

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch helped rescue a person being attacked, and he didn't have to use any mystic powers. 

Superheroes aren't just fighting the bad guys in movies. Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently fought Thanos alongside his buddies the Avengers in Infinity War, but in reality he decided to battle the bad guys on his own in England.

The actor was recently hailed hero after fending off several men who allegedly tried to rob a Deliveroo food delivery man in London, according to several reports on Friday.

Cumberbatch was riding in an Uber when he noticed the altercation taking place, jumped from the car and intervened.

Cumberbatch then yelled at the men, saying: "Leave him alone." 

He pulled the four men off the cyclist, and was almost punched by one of the men, but managed to duck. Eventually, the attackers fled. 

"The cyclist was lucky, Benedict's a superhero," Uber driver Ma­n­uel Dias told the Sun newspaper on Saturday.

"I did it out of, well, I had to, you know," Cumberbatch said about in the incident, according to Dias

