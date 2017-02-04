Try not to squirm: Live cockroach plucked from woman's skull

Forget Freddy Krueger, there's a new reason never to go to sleep again. A 42-year-old domestic helper in Chennai, India, woke in the middle of the night to a "crawling sensation" in her nostril.

Wait, the story gets so much worse.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, the woman felt an extremely painful "tingling, crawling sensation" behind her eyes. She visited a local clinic and was referred to a hospital, where a nasal endoscopy revealed a cockroach casually sitting on the woman's skull between her eyes.

What happened next was a grotesque moment of insect liberation captured in the nightmare-fueling video above.

"If left inside, it would have died before long and the patient would have developed infection which would have spread to the brain," Dr. M. N. Shankar of the Stanley Medical College Hospital told the paper. He added that he'd never seen anything like it.

Well, great. So everything turned out OK for the woman and the bug, which can be seen at the end of the video crawling around in a petri dish of some kind. The only thing lost is future countless nights of sleep for humanity.

