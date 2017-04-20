Do you want to live in Facebook's AR world? (The 3:59, Ep. 213)

James Martin/CNET

It's Mark Zuckerberg's augmented reality world. Do you want to live in it?

The Facebook CEO spelled out his vision for augmented reality at his company's F8 developer conference on Tuesday. It won't require fancy glasses or new tech -- it starts with the camera in your phone. He sees a vision where we look at everyday objects and information pops up on it. But for now, it'll start with cheesy filters like you see with Snapchat.

So yay?

Next up, we chat with special guest and CNET reporter Erin Carson about "Logging Out," a series that looks at death in the digital age. Erin talks about estate planning and how to get your affairs -- and online accounts -- in order before you pass.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

