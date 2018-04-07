Elon Musk wants you to watch this movie about the dangers of AI

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Do You Trust This Computer? is a documentary that deals with the potential consequences of artificial intelligence. And it will be available online for free until Sunday night.

If that isn't news to you, it may be because Elon Musk tweeted to draw the world's attention to the movie's availability. The SpaceX and Tesla founder has long been a vocal opponent of artificial intelligence. In the past, Musk has suggested that AI competition between countries such as China and Russia could lead to World War III.

Nothing will affect the future of humanity more than digital super-intelligence. Watch Chris Paine’s new AI movie for free until Sunday night at https://t.co/WehHcZX7Qe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2018

The film is directed by Chris Paine whose previous outings Who Killed The Electric Car? and Revenge of the Electric Car also featured Musk.

According to Mashable, Musk is bankrolling the film's free online release.

Representatives for Musk did not respond to CNET's request for comment.

Elon Musk's next SpaceX rocket could blast off 100 times: The new version of the Falcon 9 could be a game-changer.

Tesla goes bankrupt in Elon Musk April Fools' Day gag: Elon Musk pokes fun at Tesla bankruptcy speculation on Twitter.