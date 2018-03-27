On this podcast, we talk about:
- Whether a cheaper iPad is enough to get Apple's devices back in schools
- How Facebook is now officially facing an FTC investigation
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Do you care about a cheaper Apple iPad? (The 3:59, Ep. 375)
