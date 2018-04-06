Divinity: Original Sin 2 is officially coming to consoles

Since September of last year when it launched on PC, Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been racking up awards across the industry for its inventive and unique style of RPG gameplay (it ended 2017 as Metacritic's highest scoring PC game). After its successful launch, players began clamoring for console versions and -- as of today -- their wishes have officially been granted.

Larian Studios' Director of Publishing, Michael Douse, wrote blog posts for both the PlayStation Blog and Xbox Wire announcing the game is coming to both platforms this August. Bandai Namco will be porting the PC game to both consoles.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 lets you choose from several character classes, then explore a vast fantasy world by yourself, with a party of adventurers you control, with players online or in split screen co-op mode with a friend.