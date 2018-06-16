Diversity at Google hasn't changed much over the last year.

Chesnot / Getty Images

Not much changed at Google over the last year when it came to the diversity of the tech giant's workforce.

Google released its annual diversity report on Thursday detailing the composition of its workforce (PDF). The percentage of female employees rose by .1 percent to 30.9 percent. The percentage of Asian employees grew by 1.6 percent to 36.3 percent. The number of black and Latino employees grew by .1 percent to 2.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

"Google's workforce data demonstrates that if we want a better outcome, we need to evolve our approach," said Danielle Brown, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Google, in the report. "That's why from now on ownership for diversity and inclusion will be shared between Google's leadership team, People Operations and Googlers. Our strategy doesn't provide all the answers, but we believe it will help us find them."

Diversity has been an ongoing issue for Google and its parent company Alphabet. Employees publicly challenged the company's management on diversity issues last week at Alphabet's annual meeting with shareholders. But the problem isn't Google's alone, it extends to the entire Silicon Valley. In recent years, major tech companies like Intel and Facebook have made efforts to improve diversity, while battling scandals around gender and race at the same time.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

