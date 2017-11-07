Disturbing videos reportedly showed up on YouTube Kids

CNET

YouTube is under fire for letting disturbing videos get past its filters on its app designed specifically for younger viewers, according to a report this weekend by The New York Times.

The Google-owned website is the largest video site in the world, with more than a billion people visiting a month. But the affected service is YouTube Kids, which the company launched in 2015 to be a more family-friendly version of the app.

But the kids service reportedly has a dark side too. One video showed Mickey Mouse in a pool of blood while Minnie looks on in horror. In another video, a claymation version of Spider-Man urinated on Elsa, the princess from "Frozen." The videos were knockoffs depicting the beloved Disney and Marvel characters. Representatives from The Walt Disney Company, which owns Marvel, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

YouTube says that while the content is "unacceptable," it's not rampant. In the last 30 days, less than .005 percent of videos viewed in the app were removed for being inappropriate, the company said. YouTube is trying to make that number even smaller.

"The YouTube Kids team is made up of parents who care deeply about this, so it's extremely important for us to get this right, and we act quickly when videos are brought to our attention," a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement. "We use a combination of machine learning, algorithms and community flagging to determine content in the app as well as which content runs ads. We agree this content is unacceptable and are committed to making the app better every day."

The videos made it onto YouTube Kids by getting past safety filters -- either by mistake or by trolls gaming the software's systems.

The controversy comes as tech giants have come under intense scrutiny from congress over the power and influence they have over what billions of people see online. Google, Facebook and Twitter spent last week in marathon Senate and House hearings over how Russian trolls could have abused their platforms to meddle in last year's US presidential election. One point of discussion during the grilling from lawmakers was accountability over the algorithms used by the tech companies.

This isn't the first time YouTube has faced a backlash for unsavory content. Earlier this year, YouTube faced a high-profile boycott from advertisers after it was reported that ads were appearing next to extremist and hate content, due to YouTube's automated advertising technology. Major brands including AT&T and Johnson & Johnson ditched advertising on the platform.

As for the issues with YouTube Kids, the company said parents can use additional controls to try to keep kids safe, including blocking specific videos or channels and turning off searching. YouTube said the app was never meant to be a curated experience, and that parents flagging inappropriate videos would make the app better over time.

