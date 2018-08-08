Disney’s new Winnie the Pooh movie won’t show in China

Disney

Unlike the rest of the world, China's moviegoers don't get to reminisce about their childhood with Disney's latest Pooh movie.

Authorities in China have denied Disney's request to release the movie Christopher Robin in the mainland, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

No reason was given as to why Beijing didn't grant the filmmakers permission to screen Christopher Robin in the country, although it's typical of the authorities to act in this fashion when rejecting movies from Hollywood studios.

The ban could be part of the ruling party's crackdown on Pooh, The Hollywood Reporter said, citing an anonymous source. The honey-loving cartoon bear was cast out of the mainland last year because Chinese internet users compared the adorable bear to Chinese president Xi Jinping in several memes on Weibo, China's Twitter-esque platform.

There's barely any mention of the movie ban on Weibo, with just two users commenting on it, saying the movie won't screen in China for reasons unclear and asking who should be blamed for the ban.

CNET has reached out to Disney for a comment.

