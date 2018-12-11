Avengers fans, get ready to assemble at Disneyland Paris Marvel hub

Marvel/Disney

Here's a new peek at what the Marvel superheroes-themed area at Disneyland Paris might look like when it opens in 2019. The Disneyland Paris news site shared the artist's concept on Monday.

"This new area will allow guests to encounter the heroes in new and exciting ways, from the mystic arts of Doctor Strange to the gravity defying feats of Spider-Man," the post reads. "Guests will also experience the latest in Pym Technology with Ant-Man and Wasp and be wowed as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Captain America and more leap into action on a moment's notice."

An immersive roller coaster is also being transformed into a Marvel-themed ride.

The photo doesn't reveal too much, though it shows several actors dressed as heroes (and possibly some mannequins), and a large building marked with the Avengers "A." The site also says Disney's Hotel New York, located right on the park's doorstep, will be closed for some time and will reopen with a Marvel theme. Avengers, assemble in the lobby for brunch.

The resort is undergoing a multiyear, €2 billion ($2.2 billion, AU$3.1 billion) renovation of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. In addition to the Marvel area, there will be a new concept based on Star Wars and one on the 2013 Disney film Frozen.