Disney's future streaming service will challenge Netflix, the reigning streaming champ, with lower prices, CEO Bob Iger said in an earnings call earlier this week.

In August, Disney announced its plans to pull movies like "Moana" from Netflix and instead stream them along with future films like the sequel to "Frozen" on its own service, which will launch in 2019.

Iger said:

"I can say that our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is. That is in part reflective of the fact that it will have substantially less volume. It'll have a lot of high quality because of the brands and the franchises that will be on it that we've talked about. But it'll simply launch with less volume, and the price will reflect that."

Iger went on to say that the company's main goal starting out will be to attract as many subscribers as possible, diverting at least some of the wind out of Netflix's sales.

Disney-owned brands include Pixar, Lucasfilm (of Star Wars), Marvel Studios (think of all those "Thor" and "Avengers"-themed shows and films) and the ABC television network. While Marvel shows developed for Netflix are expected to stay on that service, such as "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones," features like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" will likely move to Disney's service.

Disney first signed a deal to stream content through Netflix in 2012.