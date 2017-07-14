Disney shoots off a sneak peek of Star Wars Land

HEADLINE:

While fans will have to wait until 2019 to take the controls of the Millennium Falcon for a customized mission, or find themselves smack dab in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance, they got a closer look at what Disney has in store for its upcoming Star Wars Land.

The Walt Disney Company revealed a physical 3D model of the upcoming Star Wars Land at D23 Expo -- Disney's three-day fan convention in Anaheim, CA -- on Thursday.

The 50-foot-wide model shows off the Star Wars Land attractions to the media and special guests.

Fans can see a quick tour of the model in a video posted by Disney on Thursday.

Star Wars Land promised to transport guests "to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life," according to the DisneyParks blog.

The model shows building designs that would look right at home in a Star Wars movie, surrounded in lush plant life.

Enlarge Image Disney

Guests of Star Wars Land will be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon, as well as find themselves in the middle of an exciting battle between Stormtroopers and Resistance fighters.

Various droids and alien characters will inhabit Star Wars Land to greet guests. Disney also has plans build a restaurant that will resemble Mos Eisley Cantina -- hopefully without Greedo disturbing anyone's meal.

Two Star Wars lands are currently under construction at the Disneyland in Anaheim and Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Star Wars lands will be the largest single-theme expansions (14 acres in total) in the history of the parks.

