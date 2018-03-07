There's a cheaper way to go to Disney World: Take a virtual trip there courtesy of Google Maps and Street View.

Google announced Tuesday in a blog post that Disney's 11 theme parks now all have a Street View presence.

"We're all about new fantastic points of view," quipped Deanna Yick, program manager at Street View.

Content specially created for Google Maps includes 360-degree panorama photos. You'll also be able to see images and video that users of the Street View app have captured personally and shared.

Start your tour of the Magic Kingdom here.