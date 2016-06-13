Disney drops first trailer for Polynesian fable 'Moana'

Disney released the first trailer for its upcoming animated movie "Moana," an original story based on Polynesian folklore, on Sunday.

The film will see demigod Maui, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, set sail on an adventure in the South Pacific to find a fabled island with teenager Moana, voiced by newcomer Auli'i Cravalho.

Disney veterans Ron Clements and John Musker are at the helm of the movie, after their previous project, an adaptation of Terry Pratchett's "Mort," fell through due to rights issues.

The feature is set to be released by Walt Disney Pictures on November 23.