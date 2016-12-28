Disney classics going to Hulu in exclusive deal

Enlarge Image Photo by Disney



Your favorite Disney princesses are headed to Hulu.

The streaming service struck an exclusive multi-year deal with Disney, bringing animated classics like "Mulan," "The Princess and the Frog" and "Lilo & Stitch" over to Hulu, along with more than 50 other titles, according to Variety.

The partnership will also bring Disney live-action films, like "The Mighty Ducks" and "Air Bud." Hulu plans to gradually roll out its new exclusive catalog in the upcoming months. Disney already owns a 30 percent stake in Hulu, along with 21st Century Fox and NBCUniversal.

The new deal comes just months after Disney announced it would be exclusively providing Hulu with kids programming from Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD to the streaming service in June.

While the classics are headed for Hulu, don't expect to see Disney's latest flicks -- including its Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar blockbusters -- to show up. That's because Netflix signed an exclusive deal in 2012 with Disney to make the streaming giant the only place you can watch all its latest movies, which started in September.

Just like Disney's deal with Netflix, financial terms were not revealed in Hulu's exclusive deal.