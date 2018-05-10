Disney CEO says Avengers movies might still be in our future

Marvel Studios

If you're already lamenting the end of the Avengers era-- don't get too worked up.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said the Avengers might not necessarily be totally wrapped up after 2019's follow up to Avengers: Infinity War. Disney owns Marvel Entertainment

"Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie," Iger said during an earnings call Tuesday.

Iger said we might also see a new franchise in the future.