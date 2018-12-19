Director Penny Marshall dies at 75, tributes flow on Twitter

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Actor and director Penny Marshall, best known for her role as Laverne in the '70s TV sitcom Laverne & Shirley and for directing blockbusters such as 1992's A League of Their Own, died on Monday at the age of 75.

In addition to the Happy Days spinoff show Laverne & Shirley, Marshall acted as a guest star in numerous TV shows such as '70s comedy series The Odd Couple.

Marshall was also the first guest star on The Simpsons in the role of Ms. Botz, aka The Babysitter Bandit in the 1990 episode "Some Enchanted Evening" during the show's first season on Fox.

Later in her career, Marshall became an in-demand director with hits including the 1986 action-comedy Jumpin' Jack Flash starring Whoopi Goldberg and 1988's feel-good comedy Big starring Tom Hanks.

With Big, Marshall became the first female director to helm a movie that grossed over $100 million.

Marshall's brother Garry Marshall (who died in 2016) was also a well-known director and screenwriter.

Those who knew Marshall best -- including Marshall's ex-husband filmmaker Rob Reiner, actor Tom Hanks and more -- took to Twitter to honor the filmmaker and actor.

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 18, 2018

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube - simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

God Bless Penny Marshall's extraordinary soul.

Beyond doubt she was able to excel at anything she put her world class mind & heart to and, lucky us, she picked comedy and films which celebrated humans. To many of us lost ones she was, at the time, the world's greatest den mother. — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) December 18, 2018

RIP Penny Marshall!! Thank you for what you contributed to us girls. Grateful to have worked with you. Rest well you great Broad!!!❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/4hk6AGjmB1 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 18, 2018

Name a more iconic duo...I’ll wait! Feircly funny, incredibly loyal , flawed and finally at rest. Penny Marshall #RIP in peace and in power. #PennyMarshal #CarrieFisher #partyinheaven pic.twitter.com/OhSei94KYA — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 18, 2018

“I’m terribly sad to hear the news about Penny passing. My heart goes out to Tracy Reiner and her family. Penny brought so much joy to so many and will be sorely missed. I will be forever grateful to her for letting me be a part of A League of Their Own.” Geena Davis — GeenaDavisInstitute (@GDIGM) December 18, 2018

.@TheSimpsons Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/uasxznXHIl — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall had me audition 6 times for a role and then I didn’t get it. She didn’t know that I would audition for her forever. It was a treat to be in the room. She was glorious. #RIPPennyMarshall — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/UL2yAgbNUr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news...

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

So saddened by Penny Marshall's passing. Her work entertained us for years — what a remarkable woman! One thing I'll always remember about Penny — & maybe some people don't know this — she had one of the best sports memorabilia collections I've ever seen. RIP, Penny Marshall. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 18, 2018

