J.J. Abrams returning to direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Now Playing: Watch this: J.J. Abrams becomes the new director for 'Star Wars:...

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Disney has confirmed that J.J. Abrams is now onboard to write and direct "Star Wars: Episode IX" having also helmed the first episode in the trilogy, "The Force Awakens."

Abrams is due to co-write the final episode with writer Chris Terrio whose credits include "Argo" and "Justice League."

"With 'The Force Awakens,' J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy," said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a StarWars.com update.

Last week, director Colin Trevorrow -- who had worked on "Jurassic World" and "Safety Not Guaranteed" -- stepped down from the project. He is the latest filmmaker to depart a Star Wars project this year after directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the Han Solo standalone film in June.

Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Wars: Episode IX' director steps down

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is due to debut in cinemas in 2019 and it's unclear whether the movie will incorporate material that Trevorrow might have already contributed.

The second film in the trilogy "The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson, will screen on December 17 2017.

Representatives from Disney did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.