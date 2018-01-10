Digital Storm Spark is a powerful gaming PC the size of a shoebox

Digital Storm

Digital Storm's Project Spark is a full gaming desktop you actually have room for -- on your desk.

Measuring 6 inches deep by 4 inches wide by 12 inches tall, it's the boutique PC builder's smallest desktop to date made for enthusiasts. Configurations are based on Intel's Z370 chipset with an Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU and an Intel Core-i7 8700K processor, all kept cool with a custom hardline liquid-cooling system.

Digital Storm says that, despite being a quarter of the size of a typical gaming tower, the new Micro STX platform allows everything -- processor, graphics, memory and storage -- to be fully upgradable. Plus, there's room for expansion with three M.2 storage slots, a discrete MXM slot for graphics and an SATA 6Gb/s port.

Digital Storm expects Project Spark to be available in Q2 2018 with a starting price of $1,299 (which roughly converts to AU$1653 or £956), fitted with an Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card.

