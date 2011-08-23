Digital City 139: TouchPad fever, Fox's online piracy oops, and the NFL on the PS3

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 139: TouchPad fever, Fox's online piracy oops, and...

While Dan's changing his newborn's diapers, Scott invites his college buddy, David Tze, over to discuss how a discontinued tablet with no current support gets to be the most popular tablet on the market right now. Fox's announcement to delay its program streams on Hulu causes an online piracy upsurge. The NFL Sunday Ticket comes to the PS3 for a price higher than the current price of the console. Lastly, will backward-compatibility on gaming consoles be missed?