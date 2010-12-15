Digital City 109: Gawker hacked, prank presents, and the Blabber Meter

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 109: Gawker hacked, prank presents, and the Blabber...

We're counting down the days until the end of 2010, with only two shows left. In this week's news, Gawker gets hacked, and some of us are among the victims. Play along at home as we search for our e-mail addresses in the leaked username database.

Later, we've got some more holiday gift ideas, and even a cool collection of prank packages to hide your goodies in.

Even better, we've got a just-in-time holiday giveaway: a deluxe Sony Singstar Party Pack for the PlayStation 3, complete with the game and two mics. Want to win it? Head on over to the Digital City Facebook fan page and enter by posting a comment.

Bonus: You can download the show's theme song as a free MP3 for a limited time!

