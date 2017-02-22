China's Uber-slaying ride hailer reportedly going global

Zhang Peng, LightRocket via Getty Images

After acquiring Uber's operations in China last year, Didi Chuxing is taking steps to ascend to the global stage.

The Chinese ride hailer is testing an English version of its smartphone application and the ability to accept payment by international credit cards, reports the South China Morning Post.

A full English interface is expected to be rolled out in China this spring, according to The Beijinger, quoting reliable but unnamed sources.

The move comes after Didi Chuxing's announcement of an international business unit last week. In October last year, Didi Chuxing President Jean Liu hinted to an audience at the WSJ.D Live conference that the company would be expanding into new markets.

Didi Chuxing has been working hard at solidifying its business worldwide. In addition to merging with Uber China, Didi Chuxing formed partnerships with ride-sharing companies in other regions, including Southeast Asia's Grab, India's Ola, and Uber's biggest rival in the US, Lyft, according to Business Insider.

The company also has some friends in high places -- Apple last year invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing.