Did Thanos kill you in Avengers: Infinity War? Find out here

Marvel Studios

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead.

Sure, you're walking around, grabbing a coffee from Starbucks, paying your bills, feeding the cat. You think you're alive. But maybe you bit the dust -- or at least turned into dust -- when Thanos rebalanced the world after acquiring all the infinity stones in the new movie Avengers: Infinity War. How would you know?

Take your dilemma on over to www.didthanoskill.me to get the definitive answer. The website will either save you to fight another day, or dispatch you "for the good of the universe."

For those of us who like to see both answers, though, you can't just keep hitting refresh to see if you're saved or slaughtered. Try another browser or get a friend to visit the site (or clear your browser cache).

Fans won't find out what happened to those who vanished in Thanos' rebalancing until Avengers 4 comes out in 2019 (but until then, we've got details on what to expect). The waiting is the hardest part.