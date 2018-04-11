Here's what we're talking about in this podcast:
- Facebook starts telling its users if they were affected by the Cambridge Analytica breach. Plus, on Tuesday and Wednesday CEO Mark Zuckerberg will give testimony to Congress about the scandal.
- Oregon passes a law to protect net neutrality rules.
- Verizon reports that ransomware attacks doubled in 2017.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Were you affected by the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal? (The 3:59, Ep. 383)
