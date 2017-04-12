The gloves are off in Qualcomm and Apple's legal battle.

A rumor has been swirling for months that Apple purposely slowed down Qualcomm chips in some iPhone 7 devices so they'd be even with the same iPhones that used an Intel chip instead. In Qualcomm's response to a lawsuit from Apple, the chipmaker blasted Apple with the same accusation.

We break down the rocky relationship between Apple and Qualcomm, and how the world's largest provider of mobile chips pretty much confirmed the rumor. Also on the podcast, we talk about how tax season is prime time for hackers, and United is back in social media's hot seat.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Did Apple intentionally cripple your iPhone 7? (The 3:59, Ep. 208) Your browser does not support the audio element.





Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher