Did Alexa and Cortana just become best friends?

Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana are personal assistants you can talk to, and now they're going one better: They're talking to each other.

If you use Windows for work but you also have an Amazon Echo, you can turn to your Echo and say, "Alexa, open Cortana". That'll give you access to your Windows and Office 365 stuff like calendars, email and reminders through your Echo.

Or if you have favour Microsoft kit but you use Alexa to control your smart home, you can say to your Windows 10 device, "Cortana, open Alexa". You'll then be able to control your smart home, shop on Amazon or use Alexa's many third party skills via your Windows device.

According to a statement from MIcrosoft and Amazon, Alexa and Cortana will begin talking to each other "later this year".