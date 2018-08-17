Diablo 3 coming to Nintendo Switch with Zelda-themed items this fall

Blizzard Entertainment

As you may have heard Wednesday when the embargo was accidentally broken, Blizzard's Diablo 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch. Finally, you'll be able to bring the battle between good and evil -- and the quest for ever-greater loot -- with you on the go. As earlier reports suggested, the game will be available this fall for $59.99.

Diablo 3: The Eternal Collection includes the Reaper of Souls expansion and Rise of the Necromancer DLC. All of the content available for other platforms, which includes Seasons and special events, will be unlocked from the beginning, giving both seasoned Diablo veterans and players new to the series easy points from which to jump into the franchise.

Blizzard Entertainment

Nintendo Switch fans also get a few exclusive additions to the game including a Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, Majora's Mask-inspired wings and a cucco pet. There's no word yet on whether smacking the cucco several times will result in a swarm of its brethren coming to attack you.

Blizzard says the game will take full advantage of Nintendo Switch specific features, including multiple controller configuration options. You'll be able to dual-wield Joy-Cons, play side-by-side with your friends on separate Joy-Cons, or play through the game on a Pro Controller.

That selection of controller options speaks to the various ways you can play Diablo 3 on the Switch, either alone or with friends. Blizzard revealed that up to four players can play cooperatively on a single Switch console. Or, up to four players can play together on separate Switches all linked wirelessly without requiring an internet connection. Those with far-away friends will still be able to play with up to three other party members, but doing so will require Nintendo's mysterious Switch Online service, with cloud saves for character progress confirmed.

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 3 comes with a five-act campaign in which you battle through the demon-infested world of Sanctuary as one of seven different classes. You can play as a Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Witch Doctor and Wizard, along with the latest class addition, the Necromancer. With more than 30 million units sold, it's one of Blizzard's most successful titles, after being ported to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One following its initial 2012 PC launch.