Destiny solely in Bungie’s hands after split with Activision

Bungie/Activision

Bungie, the development team behind video game mega-hit Destiny, has today announced it will part ways with publisher Activision.

In a blog post on Thursday, Bungie stated it will take over publishing for Destiny and its sequels in the future, ending a nine-year partnership.

The post states that "the transition process is already underway in its early stages, with Bungie and Activision both committed to making sure the handoff is as seamless as possible."

In a statement, Activision said "today, we're announcing plans for Bungie to assume full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise. Going forward, Bungie will own and develop the franchise, and Activision will increase its focus on owned IP and other projects."

Activision scored big when they signed Bungie in 2010, in a partnership intended to last 10 years. Over that time Activision published both Destiny, which launched in 2014, and Destiny 2, in 2017, plus a myriad of downloadable content, including the recently-released Forsaken expansion.